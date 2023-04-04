Massive Avalanche Kills 6 in Sikkim: Reports

The northeastern state Sikkim was hit by a massive avalanche on Tuesday afternoon killing at least six people.

According to PTI report, the avalanche struck at 15th Mile in Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim where a dozen of people sustained injuries.

It has also come to the fore that several tourists are still feared trapped under the snow.

Meanwhile, rescue operations to find the missing tourist are being carried out by the Sikkim Police.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 12.20 pm when six people including four men, one woman and a child succumbed to injuries in a nearby Army Hospital.

The police informed that over 150 tourist are still stranded beyond the 15th mile while further saying that 30 tourists trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia was quoted by ANI saying, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."