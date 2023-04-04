Massive Avalanche Kills 6 in Sikkim: Reports

The northeastern state Sikkim was hit by a massive avalanche on Tuesday afternoon killing at least six people.
According to PTI report, the avalanche struck at 15th Mile in Jawaharlal Nehru road connecting Gangtok with Nathula in Sikkim where a dozen of people sustained injuries.
It has also come to the fore that several tourists are still feared trapped under the snow.
Meanwhile, rescue operations to find the missing tourist are being carried out by the Sikkim Police.
The unfortunate incident occurred around 12.20 pm when six people including four men, one woman and a child succumbed to injuries in a nearby Army Hospital.
The police informed that over 150 tourist are still stranded beyond the 15th mile while further saying that 30 tourists trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.
Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia was quoted by ANI saying, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to 15th Mile without permission. The incident took place in 15th mile."
Lt col Mahendra Rawat PRO DEFENCE informed, "On 04 April at about 11.10 AM, a massive avalanche hit the Gangtok-Natu La JNM Road near MS 15. Approximately 5-6 vehicles along with 20-30 tourists on their way to Natu La are feared to have been buried under the snow. Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and a team of BRO Project SWASTIK swung into action immediately and launched an all-out rescue mission."
"23 tourists were rescued till 4 PM including 6 from deep valley and shifted to nearby medical facilities of the Indian Army. Unfortunately, seven persons have succumbed. Search and rescue missions for the balance persons are underway by the Army, State Disaster Management Team and Police. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road," he said.