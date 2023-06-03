Aviation Ministry’ Issues Advisories for Airlines Amid Odisha Train Tragedy

Meanwhile, the death toll in the train accident has risen to 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.

According to Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said that so far a total of 58 trains have been suspended.

“So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated. Work is underway in full swing and restoration will be done soon,” he said.