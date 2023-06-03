Aviation Ministry’ Issues Advisories for Airlines Amid Odisha Train Tragedy

In view of the tragic train crash in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued an advisory to all airlines to check the spike in fares of flights to and from Bhubaneswar.
The statement issued by the ministry read, “In view of the unfortunate accident in Odisha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports of the State and take necessary action regarding the same.”
The ministry also advised all airlines not to charge any fee for the cancellation and rescheduling of flights.
"Any cancellation and rescheduling on flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges," MoCA statement said.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
Meanwhile, the death toll in the train accident has risen to 288 with 747 people injured along with 56 grievously injured so far.
According to Amitabh Sharma, spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways said that so far a total of 58 trains have been suspended.
“So far, a total of 58 trains stand cancelled, 81 were diverted and 10 were terminated. Work is underway in full swing and restoration will be done soon,” he said.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation at the site of the tragic train accident. PM Modi was accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.