Odisha Train Tragedy: PM Modi Visits Incident Site, Reviews Restoration Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation at the site of the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore on Saturday.
PM Modi was accompanied by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He was briefed about the situation at the incident spot and the necessary measures taken.
As per sources, the Prime Minister spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all needed help be provided to the injured and their families. He also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and that the affected keep getting the assistance they require.
Reportedly, he also visited a hospital where the injured people are undergoing treatment.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on Friday night claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm yesterday.