Aviation Ministry Plans Chopper Emergency Medical Service

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has planned to develop a helicopter emergency medical service (EMS) to provide speedy treatment to citizens.

The ministry believes that helicopters in an EMS role can provide a crucial service that can deliver emergency care quickly within the 'golden hour'.

While issuing an expression of interest, the ministry said that it intends to undertake a pilot project implementation of utilizing helicopters in EMS role to explore the viability, benefits and risks, if any, so as to define the approach that can be adopted before larger resources are committed.

As per the document, the project would be located at AIIMS Rishikesh for a duration of six months which may be extended on mutual consent basis.

The air operations would be governed by DGCA regulations and the requirements of CAR Section 8 Series S Part VII - Operation of Aeromedical Transportation (AMT) will be complied for air ambulance operations.

The service will have one single engine helicopter with the capacity to carry a single patient on stretcher, one medical personnel inside cabin and one pilot with carry-on medical equipment as required, and should be able to fly to a distance of 300 km without refueling.