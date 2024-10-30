Ayodhya Sets 2 Guinness World Records During 'Deepotsav 2024' Celebrations

CM Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations, symbolically pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, signifying Lord Ram's homecoming. Emphasizing the transformation of Ayodhya and Kashi, he stated, "Anyone who will become a barrier in the path of humanity and development, their fate will be like that of the mafias of Uttar Pradesh. Today Ayodhya is shining. Ayodhya is the beginning of Sanatan Dharma. Today our Kashi is shining. The world is seeing the grand Kashi."