Ayodhya Sets 2 Guinness World Records During 'Deepotsav 2024' Celebrations

The city of Ayodhya made history on Wednesday evening during the grand 'Deepotsav-2024' celebrations, achieving two Guinness World Records. The Ayodhya district administration, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism, illuminated the Saryu River with over 25 lakh diyas, marking the largest display of oil lamps ever recorded. Additionally, the event set a record for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously.
"The two Guinness World Records were made for the largest display of oil lamps, with 2,512,585 diyas lit by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and the Ayodhya district administration, and for the most people performing 'diya' rotation simultaneously," officials confirmed.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the certificates from Guinness World Records, alongside Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. The Deepotsav festivities featured thousands of diyas illuminating the banks of the Saryu River, complemented by dazzling laser and light shows at Saryu Ghat, which was adorned with lights and diyas. A sound and light show narrated the epic Ram Leela, while a drone display and fireworks added to the celebration's grandeur.
This year's Deepotsav, the first since the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lala at the Ayodhya temple, showcased 18 vibrant tableaux depicting significant moments from Lord Ram's life, crafted by the Information and Tourism Departments. The five-day festival commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile, underlining the cultural and spiritual significance of the city, which attracts millions of devotees and tourists.
CM Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations, symbolically pulling a chariot carrying artists portraying Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, signifying Lord Ram's homecoming. Emphasizing the transformation of Ayodhya and Kashi, he stated, "Anyone who will become a barrier in the path of humanity and development, their fate will be like that of the mafias of Uttar Pradesh. Today Ayodhya is shining. Ayodhya is the beginning of Sanatan Dharma. Today our Kashi is shining. The world is seeing the grand Kashi."
The Chief Minister commended the 'double-engine government' for fulfilling its promises, recalling the vibrant crowds at past Deepotsav celebrations who had urged him to build the temple. He reassured them, saying, "Keep faith; the diyas you light today represent the faith of Sanatan Dharma. Lord Ram's blessings will surely be upon us."
On this auspicious occasion, CM Yogi also launched a tourism app and released a book authored by the Ayodhya Mayor, further promoting the city's rich heritage and spiritual significance. The successful celebration of 'Deepotsav-2024' not only marks a historical achievement for Ayodhya but also reinforces its status as a pivotal center of faith and culture in India.