Ayodhya Prepares for 'Deepotsav' as 25 Lakh Diyas Set to Light Up Sarayu Ghat

Ayodhya is buzzing with anticipation as it prepares for its inaugural Deepotsav celebration following the consecration of the Ram Mandir. The city will come alive with an astonishing 25 lakh diyas illuminating the banks of the Saryu River, creating a breathtaking spectacle that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and fosters a spirit of unity among the devotees.
The festivities are designed to showcase Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage and the deep devotion surrounding this auspicious occasion. Visitors are already marveling at the stunning decorations throughout the city. One enthusiastic devotee shared, “It's been beautifully decorated, and great arrangements have been made all over Ayodhya.”
Adding to the charm of this year’s celebration is the entrance gate, adorned with real flowers, inviting all to partake in the festivities. This year’s Deepotsav will feature 18 vibrant tableaux depicting key moments from Lord Ram’s life, crafted collaboratively by the Information Department and the Tourism Department.
These tableaux will highlight significant events such as Lord Ram’s education, his marriage to Sita, and the iconic Bharat Milap. Notably, the tableaux are made from biodegradable materials, in line with a green initiative to promote sustainability.
Ayodhya’s Municipal Commissioner emphasized the scale of this year's celebrations, stating, “We are preparing 18 tableaux... All the tableaux are being made of degradable material.” The festivities will also include performances by international artists from six countries during the international Ram Leela, enhancing the multicultural atmosphere of the event.
Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal announced ambitious plans to light 25 lakh diyas this year, aiming to surpass last year’s total and set a new Guinness World Record. “Arrangements have been made for aarti by 1,100 people, and there will be a drone show,” he promised, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
The grand celebration will culminate on October 30, coinciding with the Ramlila performance at Ram Katha Park, marking a historic moment for Ayodhya as it embraces its cultural and spiritual heritage.