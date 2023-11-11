Ayodhya's Deepotsav: 24 Lakh Diyas, Tribal Guests, and Guinness Quest

Ayodhya is poised for a spectacular Deepotsav on Saturday, the eve of Diwali, promising a mesmerizing spectacle as 24 lakh diyas are set to illuminate 51 ghats across the city.
The celebration extends to the iconic Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path, where an array of vibrant flowers adorns the surroundings in preparation for Deepotsav. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government envisions establishing a Guinness World Record with the massive display of approximately 24 lakh earthen lamps.
Adding to the richness of the occasion, diverse attendees, including 48 tribal individuals from the Pakur district of Jharkhand, have eagerly descended upon Ayodhya to partake in the grand Deepotsav festivities. Originating from a mountainous region, these tribal guests have embraced the spirit of the event by arriving barefoot, creating a symbolic connection with the sacred celebration.
Facilitating their participation is the Jharkhand Pradesh Shri Ram Janaki Charitable Service Trust, which has orchestrated their visit to Ayodhya for the Deep Utsav.
Tomorrow's highlight will be the ceremonial lamp lighting ceremony in the distinguished presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, providing a unique and culturally rich experience.
This marks the first-ever visit to Ayodhya for the people from the Pakur district, following the precedent set by the Santhali community, who previously journeyed to Ayodhya to partake in the Diwali celebrations.
The convergence of diverse communities underscores the universal significance and appeal of Ayodhya's Deepotsav, transcending regional boundaries to create a truly inclusive and joyous atmosphere.