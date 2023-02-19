Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed as National Ambassador for UNICEF India

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the National Ambassador for United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India.

Khurrana joined hands with UNICEF to support ensuring the rights of every child to survive, thrive and be protected as well as promoting their voice and agency in decisions that concern them.

While receiving the title, Khurrana said, “It is truly an honour to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India. As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most.”

Meanwhile, UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey welcomed Ayushmann, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children. He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenge harmful social norms and gender stereotypes. And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion. We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality– and towards a better future for every child.”

Earlier, Ayushmann was appointed as UNICEF India’s Celebrity Advocate in September 2020 to advocate for ending violence against children and the broader child rights agenda.