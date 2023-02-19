Meghalaya Govt Allegedly Attempts to Stall PM Modi’s Poll Rally in Tura

A controversy has sparked over refusal to grant permission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold election rally at PA Sangma stadium scheduled on February 24 in West Garo Hills district which is under the administrative control of Meghalaya Government.

The stadium is the largest open space of Tura.

While addressing a press conference in Shillong on Sunday, BJP national General Secretary Rituraj Sinha said, “All efforts are being made to stall the BJP wave in Meghalaya. Local parties as well as other national parties, be it Congress, NPP or TMC are all completely surprised by the ‘Modi wave’ in Meghalaya. They are also surprised to witness the saffron surge in the state.”

“We applied for permission for holding PM Modi’s rally in Tura and they have received a letter. But the authorities concerned have now denied permission to hold the rally at PA Sangma stadium stating the construction is yet to be completed,” he said.

“My question is if this stadium is not complete for the PM’s rally, then how did Chief Minister Conrad Sangma use the stadium in December for a grand inauguration,” he questioned.