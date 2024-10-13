Baba Siddique Succumbed to Bullet Injuries Despite Efforts: Doctors

NCP leader Baba Siddique was fatally wounded after sustaining two gunshot injuries to his chest on Saturday night. He was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries despite extensive efforts by the medical team, doctors said.
According to Dr. Jalil Parkar, a physician at Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was admitted at around 9:30 pm on Saturday.
"Around 9.30 pm, Baba Siddique was brought here. When he arrived in the emergency room, his pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable, and the ECG showed a flat line. We shifted him to the ICU," Dr. Jalil Parkar said.
He further added, "He was declared dead around 11.27 pm. He had bullet wounds on his chest."
Dr. Nitin Gokhale, a cardiologist, said the total number of bullets would be confirmed after a postmortem examination. "Baba Siddique was brought in with no pulse or blood pressure. He had two gunshot wounds to his chest. We initiated emergency resuscitation measures and shifted him to the ICU. He was declared dead at 11:27 PM. The total number of bullets will be confirmed after the postmortem," he said.
Dr. Niraj Uttamani also highlighted the severity of Siddique’s condition upon arrival, stating that he was brought to the emergency medical services in an unresponsive state, with no pulse, no cardiac activity, and no blood pressure, with a history of gunshot wounds.
Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP in February this year after leaving the Congress. His tragic death has shocked many in political circles.
The Mumbai Police has transferred the body of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital on Sunday morning for a post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Zaheer Iqbal visited the Lilavati Hospital late yesterday night to meet the bereaved family members of Baba Siddique. On the other hand, the film fraternity also condoled the demise of the former minister.