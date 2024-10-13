Baba Siddique’s Body Shifted for Post-Mortem to Cooper Hospital

Following the shooting, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted around 9:30 pm. Despite extensive medical efforts, he passed away later that night. Large crowds, including politicians and celebrities, gathered at the hospital to offer their condolences to Siddique's family.

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP in February this year after leaving the Congress. His tragic death has shocked many in political circles.