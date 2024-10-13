Baba Siddique’s Body Shifted for Post-Mortem to Cooper Hospital

The Mumbai Police has transferred the body of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique from Lilavati Hospital to Cooper Hospital on Sunday morning for a post-mortem examination.
Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and a key figure in Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra on Saturday evening.
Following the shooting, Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was admitted around 9:30 pm. Despite extensive medical efforts, he passed away later that night. Large crowds, including politicians and celebrities, gathered at the hospital to offer their condolences to Siddique's family.
Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP in February this year after leaving the Congress. His tragic death has shocked many in political circles.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences, calling the incident "extremely unfortunate." He also confirmed the arrest of two suspects, believed to be from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, while a third suspect remains at large.
Mumbai Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrests and said that investigations are ongoing. Siddique had sustained two gunshot wounds to his chest before being brought to the hospital for emergency treatment.