'Babar Backers, Not Ram Believers': Assam CM Scorches Congress

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma didn't mince words when he took a shot at the Congress during a speech on Wednesday. He pointed out that even though the Congress had been at the helm of the nation for six decades, they made no contribution to the construction of the Ram Mandir. Instead, they were seen as supporters of Babar.
In his address during a rally in Kawardha in Chhattisgarh, CM Sarma unleashed a verbal onslaught on the Congress, accusing them of neglecting the Ram Mandir project in Ayodhya and branding them as "worshippers of Babar." He went on to emphasize the promises fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had vowed to build the Ram Mandir.
The chief minister Sarma emphasized, "When PM Modi came to power, we had promised that we would build Ram Mandir. And now Ram Mandir is under construction and in January we can all go and seek blessings from Lord Ram. Congress ruled in the country for 60 years but they did not do any work for the construction of the Ram Mandir. They always worshiped Babar, they are supporters of Babar and not of Lord Ram."
"Every promise made to the public was fulfilled by PM Modi from the construction of Ram Mandir to abrogation of Article 370," Sarma added.
"Is killing Hindus your concept of secularism? This country belongs to Hindus and it will continue to be of Hindus. Do not teach us the language of secularism," Sarma said.
Looking ahead, Chhattisgarh is gearing up for elections in two phases, scheduled for November 7 and November 17. The first phase would encompass 20 seats, with the remaining 70 seats going to polls in the second phase. The context was significant, as in the 2018 assembly polls, Congress secured a landslide victory with 68 out of 90 seats, unseating the then-ruling BJP, which managed to secure only 15 seats.
The BJP was now eager to regain control of the state, with the outcome expected to set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.