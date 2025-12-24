Backlash Forces Apology from Delhi BJP Councillor Over Hindi Threat to Football Coach

Delhi BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary has issued a public apology after a video showing her threatening a foreign football coach over his inability to speak Hindi went viral, sparking widespread outrage on social media.
In the video apology posted on her social media handles, Chaudhary said she had no intention of hurting anyone and expressed regret over her remarks. “If my words have hurt anyone, I apologise,” she said, following intense criticism online.
The incident drew sharp reactions, prompting the BJP leadership in Delhi to distance itself from Chaudhary’s comments. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva confirmed that the party had taken note of the controversy and sought an explanation from the councillor.
“Renu Chaudhary has expressed regret for threatening an African coach to learn Hindi. We had called her and she also posted a video on social media apologising for the language used,” Sachdeva told IANS.
The apology comes after footage surfaced showing Chaudhary confronting an African-origin football coach who has been living in the neighbourhood for several years and coaching children in a public park in Delhi’s Pratapganj area.
In the viral clip, Chaudhary is seen aggressively questioning the coach and demanding that he learn Hindi within a month, even threatening that he could be barred from using the park if he failed to do so.
In the video, she is heard linking language proficiency to livelihood, telling the coach that since he was earning money in India, he must learn to speak Hindi. The remarks were widely criticised for being coercive and discriminatory.
The video triggered a wave of condemnation across social media platforms, with users describing Chaudhary’s conduct as bullying, xenophobic, and an abuse of authority. One user on X remarked that the incident reflected “how authority is misused to intimidate people who have little institutional protection.”
