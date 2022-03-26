Bagdogra Airport to Remain Shut for 15 Days in April

The Bagdogra Airport in Siliguri, West Bengal will remain shut for 15 days in the month of April. As such, flight operations will be affected. The airport serves as a gateway to hill stations of Gangtok, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik, and other sections of North Bengal, with thousands of tourists passing through each year.

Referring to this, Bagdogra Airport authorities tweeted that the airport will remain shut from April 11 to 25, for refurbishing works on the sole runway. As per the tweet, the airport will be closed for operations on the said dates due to resurfacing work of the final layer of the flexible portion of runway.

Reportedly, Bagdogra airport operations have been shut down for the second time in seven days after a crack was spotted on the runway recently. Elaborating further, airport officials stated that all flights were cancelled when the air traffic control operated by Indian Air Force detected a problem with the runway, reported The Times of India.



Since the airport is a major transport hub in the region, it’s expected that this will affect travel plans of many.



A representative of an airline company posted in Bagdogra added that passengers who have already thought of flying or bought flight tickets to or from Bagdogra during this said period of time, will need to revise their plans.



Reports have it that there has been no indication from the concerned authorities or central government that the decision would be changed.

