Banaras Locomotive Works Commissions India’s First Solar Panels on Railway Tracks

In a major green energy milestone, the Ministry of Railways, in collaboration with Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, has commissioned India’s first removable solar panel system installed between railway tracks.

The 70-metre pilot installation features 28 solar panels with a total capacity of 15 KWp, designed to be easily removed whenever track maintenance is required, ensuring operational flexibility. The system is mounted on sleepers, the support beams beneath tracks, using an indigenously developed installation method that does not disrupt train operations. The panels have been commissioned on Line No. 19 of the BLW workshop.

Speaking on the initiative, the General Manager of BLW lauded Chief Electrical Service Engineer Bhardwaj Chaudhary and his team, calling the project a “new dimension in solar energy utilisation” and a model for green energy generation across Indian Railways. The project complements existing rooftop solar plants at BLW and aligns with Indian Railways’ broader vision of promoting renewable energy and climate action.

Officials highlighted the scalability of the project: with Indian Railways’ network spanning 1.2 lakh kilometres, the technology could be widely deployed on yard lines without requiring additional land acquisition, utilizing the space between tracks. The estimated energy generation is 3.21 lakh units per kilometre per year.

