144 Vande Bharat Trains Running on Indian Railways’ Broad Gauge Network

In a major step to modernise India’s rail network, the Ministry of Railways announced that 144 Vande Bharat train services are currently running across the broad gauge electrified network as of Thursday (7 August).

“As of 7th August 2025, 144 Vande Bharat train services are operational on the Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network of Indian Railways (IR),” Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Vande Bharat trains are semi-high-speed services developed by Indian Railways to offer passengers a superior travel experience along with enhanced safety.

Key features of the Vande Bharat trains include faster acceleration, the Kavach train collision protection system, fully sealed gangways, automatic plug doors, and enhanced ride comfort. They are equipped with mini pantries featuring hot cases, bottle coolers, deep freezers, and hot water boilers.

Passengers enjoy reclining ergonomic seats, revolving seats in executive class, mobile charging sockets at every seat, special lavatories for Divyangjan passengers, and CCTV surveillance for added security.

These trains are designed to ease congestion on high-demand routes while offering greater affordability and enhanced safety.

The minister further informed that over 3.9 crore passengers have traveled on Vande Bharat trains during FY25 and up to June in FY26.

“The total number of passengers who traveled on Vande Bharat Express trains in the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26 (up to June 2025) is approximately 3 crore and 0.93 crore, respectively,” he said.

