Ratan Tata Nominated As Trustee of PM-CARES

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been nominated among three new trustees of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) on Tuesday.
The three newly nominated members are former Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas, Former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the PM-CARES Board of Trustees, comprising of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the three nominated members.
The Trust has also nominated three names for the constitution of an Advisory Board to PM CARES.
The three nominated members are former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, Infosys Foundation former Chairperson Sudha Murthy and co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah.
PM Modi said that the newly nominated trustees and advisors will provide “wider perspectives to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund and their vast experience of public life would impart further vigour in making the fund more responsive to various public needs.”
The press release reads, “A presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4345 children. Trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. PM Shri Narendra Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to PM CARES Fund.”
“It was discussed that PM CARES has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, not only through relief assistance, but also taking mitigation measures and capacity building,” it added.