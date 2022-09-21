Ratan Tata Nominated As Trustee of PM-CARES

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata has been nominated among three new trustees of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) on Tuesday.

The three newly nominated members are former Supreme Court Judge KT Thomas, Former Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the PM-CARES Board of Trustees, comprising of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with the three nominated members.

The Trust has also nominated three names for the constitution of an Advisory Board to PM CARES.

The three nominated members are former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Rajiv Mehrishi, Infosys Foundation former Chairperson Sudha Murthy and co-founder of Teach for India and Former CEO of Indicorps and Piramal Foundation Anand Shah.