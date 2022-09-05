System Needed to Rehabilitate Convicts Back Into Society: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said not all the convicts who are sentenced to stay in jails are criminals by nature and that there should a way to bring them back into the society.

He said that the Centre is mulling over bringing a Model Prisons Act in the next six months by amending the British-era law.

Detailed discussions in that regard are in process with state governments, added Shah.

While addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet in Ahmedabad, the Union home minister urged the state governments to adopt the Model Prison Manual introduced by the Centre in 2016 with “a need to reassess our views regarding prisons.”

Only 11 states and Union Territories have till now adopted the Manual, he added.

The Home Minister said, “After the prison manual, we are now going to bring the Model Prisons Act, which will bring about necessary changes in the law in force since the British era. Right now, we are holding extensive discussions with states and I am sure that it will be brought within the next six months.”

The Prison Manual emphasizes on bringing basic uniformity in human rights, reformed rehabilitation of prisoner and contains several other remedial points.

Moreover, the manual also has special provisions for women prisoners. It includes aftercare facilities, good scientific procedures for prison inspections, rights of death row prisoners and many good provisions for staff involved in prison reforms.