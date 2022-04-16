Assam: Storm Ravages Parts of Dhing

A massive storm hit Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district early on Saturday morning.

Huge loss to property has been incurred due to the heavy storm. Places including Jarmari, Jengoni, Matkhola, Kandhulimari, Khoiramari in Dhing have suffered due to the storm.

School premises, shops and houses of many people have been destroyed as a result of the thunderstorm.

Trees and electric posts have also been uprooted in many places of the area. Trees have also fallen on houses.

Meanwhile, agricultural fields have also been damaged.

A resident of the area and owner of a shop said, “The whole area has been very severely damaged due to the heavy storm. Maximum people have incurred losses.”

“All machines of my shop have been washed away in the rain. I also have a loan taken from the bank. I will not be able to repay back the loan since my business has incurred a huge loss. I appeal the government to look into the matter and provide us with some compensation,” he added.

However, no loss of life has been reported.

Also Read: Assam: Ganja worth Rs 2.75 Lakhs Seized from 2 Smugglers