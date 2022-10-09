Bangladeshi Miscreants Set Ablaze House in Tripura’s Sepahijala

Miscreants from Bangladesh allegedly torched a house in an interior village in Sepahijala district of Tripura along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to reports, the Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a protest with its counterpart Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) over the incident and demanded action against the perpetrators.

The police belatedly reported that the incident occurred at Sobhapur village before dawn on Wednesday and the affected house was located at zero line point of the border.

The Indian resident whose house was torched has been identified as Mizan Miah. The house was completely gutted and belongings were destroyed.

The attackers took advantage of the BSF’s brief pause in patrolling at the border location to indulge in trespass.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. But sources said a dispute over border smuggling could be the reason.