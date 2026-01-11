“Barking Dogs Never Bite”: BJP’s Nitesh Rane Targets Owaisi Over ‘Hijab-Clad PM’ Remark

BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Saturday strongly criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remark that a hijab-clad daughter could one day become the Prime Minister of India, calling the statement a threat to the country’s identity.

Reacting to Owaisi’s comment, Rane alleged that such statements were aimed at creating fear and division. “Barking dogs never bite,” Rane said, claiming that the idea of a burqa-clad Prime Minister was being projected as a warning to transform India into an Islamic state. He further alleged that such narratives suggest curbs on Hindu religious practices, including chanting slogans and displaying religious symbols.

Rane accused Owaisi of attempting to polarise society for political gains, asserting that India is a Hindu-majority nation guided by constitutional values and democratic choice.

Earlier, speaking at an election meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Indian Constitution allows any citizen, irrespective of religion, to become Prime Minister. Calling it his “dream,” Owaisi said a day would come when a hijab-clad daughter would lead the country, highlighting that such inclusivity is absent in Pakistan’s constitution, which restricts top posts to a particular religion.

Owaisi’s remarks drew sharp reactions from several BJP leaders. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla challenged Owaisi to first appoint a Pasmanda Muslim or a hijab-clad woman as the president of AIMIM. “The Constitution stops nobody, but start with your own party,” Poonawalla said in a post on X.

Congress leader Imran Masood also disagreed with Owaisi’s statement, calling it unrealistic. Speaking to ANI, Masood said comparing such possibilities was like “seeing stars during the day,” adding that wearing a hijab is a personal choice and should not be politicised.

The political war of words comes amid intense campaigning for the Mumbai municipal elections, scheduled to be held on January 15, with results to be announced on January 16.

