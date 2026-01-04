If US Can Capture Maduro, India Can Act on 26/11: Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged Prime MinisterNarendra Modi to bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks from Pakistan, citing the recent US military operation in Venezuela as an example.

Speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, “If the US can abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from his own country, then India can also take steps to bring back the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks.” He also referred to Saudi Arabia’s attack on a separatist camp in Yemen to underline his point.

Owaisi’s remarks came after US forces conducted overnight operations in Venezuela, capturing President Maduro and his wife. The couple was brought to New York and is expected to face federal charges related to a narco-terrorism conspiracy, according to a Justice Department indictment.

