"Baseless References": MEA To Canada Over Allegations Against Amit Shah

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed strong discontent on Saturday regarding the recent allegations from the Canadian government implicating Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Describing the accusations as "absurd and baseless," the MEA lodged a formal protest against Canada.
During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a "diplomatic note" was delivered to a representative from the Canadian High Commission on Friday, articulating India's vehement objections. "Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday... It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison," he stated.
Jaiswal further accused senior Canadian officials of engaging in a calculated effort to disseminate unfounded claims to the international media, with the intent of tarnishing India's reputation globally. He emphasized that this behaviour reflects India's longstanding concerns about the political agenda and conduct of the current Canadian administration.
He remarked, "In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view that the government of India has long held about the current Canadian government's political agenda and behavioural pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties."
This statement comes on the heels of reports indicating that senior Canadian officials have acknowledged leaking information about India's alleged foreign interference to outlets like The Washington Post. Canada's national security and intelligence adviser, Nathalie Drouin, reportedly confirmed that she disclosed sensitive information regarding India's supposed involvement in murder, extortion, and coercion—details that had not been made public in Canada.
Tensions between India and Canada have escalated significantly since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claim in Parliament last year of "credible allegations" concerning India's role in Nijjar's death. India has categorically refuted these claims, deeming them "absurd" and "motivated," while also accusing Canada of harbouring extremist elements opposed to Indian interests.