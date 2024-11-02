"Baseless References": MEA To Canada Over Allegations Against Amit Shah

During a press briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a "diplomatic note" was delivered to a representative from the Canadian High Commission on Friday, articulating India's vehement objections. "Regarding the latest Canadian target, we summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday... It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison," he stated.