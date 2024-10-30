Canada Accuses Amit Shah of Plotting Sikh Separatist Murders

The Canadian government has leveled shocking allegations against India’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah, claiming he orchestrated a series of plots to murder and intimidate Sikh separatists on Canadian soil. This revelation has intensified an already fraught diplomatic relationship between the two nations.
In a recent testimony before a parliamentary committee, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison confirmed that he leaked information to the Washington Post, implicating Shah in a violent campaign targeting the Sikh diaspora over recent years.
Morrison stated, “The journalist called me and asked if it [Shah] was that person. I confirmed it was that person,” but he withheld further details on how Canadian officials connected Shah to these serious allegations.
The Indian government has remained largely silent regarding the specific allegations against Shah, previously dismissing Canada’s claims as baseless, absurd, and politically motivated. India has countered by accusing Canada of harbouring terrorists who pose a threat to Indian security.
These allegations follow a dramatic press conference last month where Canadian police officials accused Indian diplomats, including the Indian ambassador, of engaging in "criminal" activities within Canada. Senior law enforcement claimed these activities involved homicides, extortion, and intimidation, particularly targeting the Sikh community.
One of the most chilling aspects of these accusations is the alleged involvement of Indian diplomats in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh separatist activist who was gunned down outside a Vancouver gurdwara last year. In response to the escalating tensions, Canada expelled several Indian diplomats, prompting India to retaliate by expelling Canadian diplomats from Delhi, leading to a significant deterioration in bilateral relations.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stated that Canada attempted to resolve the issue through discreet discussions with India but was met with outright denials. During a parliamentary hearing, Trudeau disclosed that Canada possesses clear intelligence linking Indian diplomats to “drive-by shootings, home invasions, violent extortion, and even murder in and across Canada.”
As these allegations unfold, India faces growing accusations of conducting a transnational campaign of repression against Sikhs abroad, particularly those associated with the separatist Khalistan movement. While this movement lacks substantial support within India, it remains active among the sizable Sikh diaspora in North America and the UK. Indian officials fear that outspoken Sikh activists may incite violence in Punjab, exacerbating domestic tensions.
The situation is further complicated by a U.S. Justice Department indictment from last year, which accused an Indian government agent of plotting the murder of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist leader residing in the U.S. The indictment detailed how Vikash Yadav, a former Indian intelligence operative, and his associate were involved in this alleged conspiracy, highlighting a troubling trend of transnational repression.
So far, Canadian authorities have arrested three Indian nationals connected to the hit squad that killed Nijjar, but no charges have been filed against Indian government officials as the investigation continues.
The ramifications of these allegations extend beyond Canada and India, affecting diplomatic relations between Washington, Ottawa, and New Delhi. India is often viewed by the West as a counterbalance to China and a burgeoning economic force, yet these disturbing accusations could challenge that perception and impact future alliances.
As this situation develops, the world watches closely, aware that the implications of these allegations could reshape geopolitical dynamics and raise critical questions about international human rights and state-sponsored violence.