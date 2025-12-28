Bastar Pandum 2026 to Be Held on a Grand Scale, Says CM Sai

With the objective of preserving and promoting the rich tribal culture, folk traditions, art, and heritage of the Bastar region, Bastar Pandum will once again be organised in a grand and attractive manner in 2026.

A high-level meeting regarding the preparations was held at the Chief Minister’s residence under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the detailed arrangements for the event and issued necessary directions to ensure that the festival is conducted in a well-organised, dignified, and impactful manner. He said that Bastar Pandum represents the true soul and cultural identity of Bastar.

According to officials, Bastar Pandum 2026 will be organised from January 10 to February 5, 2026, in three phases. The block-level programmes will be held from January 10 to 20, district-level events from January 24 to 30, and divisional-level programmes from February 1 to 5.

This year, the number of cultural categories has been increased from 7 to 12. These include tribal dance, folk songs, drama, traditional musical instruments, costumes and ornaments, worship practices, handicrafts, painting, tribal beverages, traditional cuisine, regional literature, and forest-based medicinal knowledge.

It was informed in the meeting that the logo, theme song, and official website of Bastar Pandum 2026 will be launched by the Chief Minister at the premises of Maa Danteshwari Temple, with the blessings of the deity. Senior tribal heads such as Manjhi–Chalaki, Gayata–Pujari, prominent tribal leaders, and Padma awardee artists will be present on the occasion.

To give the festival international exposure, it was also proposed to invite Indian ambassadors posted in various countries, so that they can experience and understand Bastar’s unique cultural heritage and tribal way of life. In addition, senior officials originally from Bastar, UPSC and CGPSC selected officers, doctors, engineers, senior public representatives, and tribal dance troupes from different states of the country will also be invited.

For wider participation, registration of participants will be facilitated through both online and offline modes.

The festival will be organised across seven districts of the Bastar division, covering 1,885 gram panchayats, 32 janpad panchayats, 8 municipalities, 12 nagar panchayats, and one municipal corporation, in three phases.

The Department of Culture and Official Language has been designated as the nodal department for the event.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal, Culture Secretary Rohit Yadav, Chief Minister’s Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Director Vivek Acharya, and other senior officials.

