Golden Legacy of Tribal Pride: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Sai Unveils Statue of Shaheed Gend Singh Naya

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai attended the Akhil Bharatiya Halba Halbi Mahasabha at Godalwahi in Rajnandgaon district on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, on December 26. He stated that the history of Chhattisgarh’s tribal community is not only prosperous but deeply inspiring, reflecting a legacy of courage, sacrifice, self-respect, and a life lived in harmony with nature. This heritage continues to guide the community to take pride in its roots, stand firmly against injustice, and build new pathways of development.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Shaheed Gend Singh Nayak and paid floral tribute, honouring his contribution to the tribal resistance against colonial exploitation. The programme was attended by Dr Raman Singh, Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly, and Shri Santosh Pandey, Member of Parliament, as special guests.

Chief Minister Shri Sai inaugurated a higher secondary school building constructed for Rs . 1.21 crore and a 50-seat pre-matric hostel built for Rs. 1.52 crore. He also announced the project of road widening works from Godalwahi to Umarwahi and from Umarwahi to Karmari, the establishment of a new college at Godalwahi, the construction of a boundary wall in the school campus, and the development of an Atal Samrasta Bhavan. During the programme, beneficiaries received property ownership documents under the Swamitva Yojana, while women beneficiaries were provided LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, decisive action has been taken against Naxalism. He stated that Naxalism is now in its final phase, and with the presence of a double-engine government over the past two years, development activities in Naxal-affected regions have gained significant momentum. He added that efforts are progressing rapidly towards the national goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 2026, alongside focused initiatives for the rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals.

The Chief Minister highlighted that more than 400 villages are being connected with education, healthcare, roads, electricity, drinking water, and other infrastructure facilities through the Niyad Nella Naar.

Referring to initiatives for preserving tribal heritage, Chief Minister Shri Sai stated that a grand digital museum dedicated to tribal heroes and freedom fighters was inaugurated on State Foundation Day by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The museum presents visual documentation of 14 major tribal uprisings against British rule. He urged citizens to visit Raipur to experience this digital museum and connect with the state’s proud legacy.

The Chief Minister further noted that the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, a member of the tribal community, reflects the nation’s commitment to “social justice and representation”. He recalled that former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed the state of Chhattisgarh to accelerate development in tribal regions, strengthened rural connectivity through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, and established the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for focused welfare.

Emphasising welfare measures, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, 70 lakh women are receiving Rs. 1,000 per month as financial assistance. The remuneration for tendupatta collection has been increased from Rs. 4,000 to 5,500 per standard bag, benefitting around 13 lakh families. Under the Shri Ram Lala Darshan Yojana, over 38,000 elderly beneficiaries have availed pilgrimage support.

Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh stated that from Paralkot, the torch of resistance against British exploitation was lit, and Shaheed Gend Singh Nayak’s vision continues to inspire the creation of a self-reliant, exploitation-free, and self-respecting tribal society. MP Shri Santosh Pandey stated that the tribal community played a frontline role in India’s freedom struggle, recalling the sacrifices of Birsa Munda, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, Veer Gundadhur, Veer Surendra Sai, Ramadhin Gaur, and Tilka Manjhi, who dedicated their lives to the nation.

Former Minister Shri Mahesh Gagda and Dr Devendra Mahla of the Akhil Bharatiya Halba–Halbi Adivasi Samaj Chhattisgarh Mahasabha also addressed the gathering. The programme was attended by the Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Farmers Welfare Board, Shri Suresh Chandravanshi, along with panchayat representatives, social workers, and a large number of villagers.