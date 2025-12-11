BCCI Set to Announce Central Contracts, Kohli and Rohit Likely to Face Pay Cuts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to announce its annual central contracts for national players, and reports suggest that stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could face a pay cut in the upcoming cycle.

The BCCI awards central contracts across four categories – A+, A, B, and C – with fixed annual retainers, independent of match fees. These contracts are designed to reward consistent performance, incentivise participation in Tests, and maintain professional standards within the squad.

The allocation of grades depends on several factors, including performance across formats, consistency, minimum match participation, and commitment to domestic cricket such as the Ranji Trophy. The A+ category is reserved for top all-format performers, while Grades A, B, and C follow a hierarchy based on contribution and fitness.

Currently, Kohli and Rohit hold A+ contracts. However, as neither is active in the Test or T20I formats, they are expected to be demoted to Grade A. This would reduce their annual retainership by Rs 2 crore each, from Rs 7 crore under A+ to Rs 5 crore under the A category.

Meanwhile, players like Shubman Gill, India’s Test and ODI captain, are likely to be promoted to the A+ category for their contributions across formats. Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is but remains an active Test player, may retain his A+ status.

The central contract announcements, which last took place in April 2025, remain a closely watched event in Indian cricket, reflecting the board’s priorities and rewarding top performers while encouraging participation in all formats.

