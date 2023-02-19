BD Mishra Sworn-In as Lt Governor of Ladakh

Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) took oath as the new lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh on Sunday.

The oath was administered by Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice N Kotiswar at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Later, the Ladakh Police accorded the guard of Honour to Mishra.

The new Governor is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG).

He previously served as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh before being appointed as lieutenant governor of Ladakh.

On February 12, President Murmu accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, along with appointing Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd), the present Governor of Arunachal Pradesh as the Lt. Governor of Ladakh.