BD Mishra Takes Oath as Governor of Meghalaya

Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd.) took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Justice H.S. Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to Mishra at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

BD Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya.

He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who completed his term as the Meghalaya governor on October 3.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, BD Mishra wrote, “Sworn-in as the Governor of Meghalaya. The senior most Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice H.S. Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to me at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Shillong.”