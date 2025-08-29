“Be Bold, Be Rooted, Build for Bharat”: Scindia Inspires Youths at IIIT-Delhi Tech Fest

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Friday called upon India’s youth to lead the country into its next phase as a global knowledge leader during his address at ESYA, the annual tech fest of IIIT-Delhi.

Invoking India’s rich legacy as a center of learning, Scindia said, "From Aryabhata’s zero, to advances in medical science and surgery, to Nalanda and Takshashila that drew seekers from across the world, this quest for knowledge is in our DNA. The largest library at Harvard pales in comparison to Nalanda. That spark still lies within us." He described the tech fest as a "launchpad to enact bold dreams" and emphasized that the nation’s progress rests on the shoulders of its young innovators.

AI, 6G, and Quantum: Shaping the Future

On technology, the Minister highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence, noting, “What IT did 40 years ago, AI will do today but the task is not just to build AI, it is to build Responsible AI for All and it must elevate humanity, not dominate it.” He outlined India’s strides in frontier technologies, citing the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF)’s investment in over 120 futuristic projects, including quantum computing, terahertz communication, bio-nano systems, indigenous chipsets, and encrypted routers.

Scindia reaffirmed India’s ambition to emerge as a global leader in 6G technology and to contribute at least 10% of global patents by 2030, noting that the country’s students are central to achieving this target.

Values at the Core: Building for Bharat

The Minister underscored that India’s progress must remain rooted in its civilizational ethos, stating, "We are a country that has never raised war, that believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam." He urged students to develop solutions for real-world challenges, from precision agriculture for farmers and digital classrooms for children to tele-health services for patients in smaller towns.

From Brain Drain to Brain Gain

Addressing the future innovators who may study abroad, the Minister appealed that they may study at the best universities, work in the best labs but must come back home and bring their knowledge, their ambition, and rebuild India into the Golden Bird it once was by turning brain drain into brain gain.

Concluding his speech, the Minister offered three guiding principles to the youth: “Be Bold, Be Rooted and to Build for Bharat,” leaving the auditorium in applause. “The opportunity of the next 100 years lies in India. Carry forward the spirit of Asia, the spirit of India, to shine on the world stage.”

