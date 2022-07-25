Beas River in Spate After Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh

Incidents of cloudburst and flash floods have been reported from parts of Himachal Pradesh including Manali.

Many nullah were in spate following heavy downpour in the isolated areas in upper mountains on Monday early morning. The cloudburst has also led to an increase in the water level in the Beas River. The authorities have asked people to stay away from River Beas.

According to reports, no loss of life has been reported due to the cloudburst but the administration has issued an alert.

A small wooden bridge connecting Solang village has been swept away, leaving villagers stranded. The bridge of the village was damaged in a flash flood on July 11. The villagers had built a makeshift wooden bridge to get to the main road.

The state disaster management authority added that although the water level has now come down, people living close to the rivers and nullahs need to take extra precautions these days and water level can increase anytime without warning.