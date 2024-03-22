"Because Of His Own Deeds..." Says Anna Hazare On Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent arrest has stirred up reactions from various quarters, with social activist Anna Hazare expressing his disappointment and attributing the arrest to Kejriwal's own actions.
"I am very upset that Arvind Kejriwal, who used to work with me, raise his voice against liquor, is now making liquor policies. His arrest is because of his own deeds," said Hazare on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate took Kejriwal into custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, adding another layer to the ongoing legal saga involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and his associates.
Kejriwal's journey from being a participant in the Anna movement against corruption to becoming a prominent political figure has seen its share of twists and turns. However, his recent run-in with the law has further complicated his political trajectory.
In a surprising turn of events, Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court against his arrest, citing clashes with his remand. This move follows a series of summonses issued by the Enforcement Directorate and subsequent refusals by the Delhi High Court to grant him relief from coercive action.
The case itself revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering related to the Delhi excise policy of 2022, which was later scrapped amid controversy.
Meanwhile, political reactions have been swift, with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya condemning the Congress, an AAP ally, for its support of Kejriwal. Maurya labeled the Congress as the "mother of corruption" and criticized its leader Rahul Gandhi's rhetoric.
The timing of Kejriwal's arrest, just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, adds another layer of complexity to the political landscape. With the elections scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1, Kejriwal's legal troubles could have implications beyond the courtroom.