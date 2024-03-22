SC Denies Bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Scam Case

The Supreme Court on March 22 declined to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.
The court directed her to seek relief from the trial court, emphasizing the need for a uniform approach for all individuals seeking bail. The special bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela Trivedi underscored that individuals, regardless of their political status or financial means, must follow established legal procedures.
Furthermore, the court instructed that once Kavitha submits her bail petition, the trial court should promptly address it. The Supreme Court also issued a notice to the ED regarding the provisions of the money laundering law invoked in her arrest.
Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, was taken into ED custody last Friday in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
Meanwhile, her writ petition was heard in the Supreme Court on March 22 amidst heightened attention following the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's arrest, the third in the Aam Aadmi Party associated with this case, has led to increased security measures near the AAP office and traffic restrictions in the city due to protests by his supporters.