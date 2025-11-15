CM Unfurls Tricolour on India’s Tallest 140-ft Bamboo Tower at Bemetara’s “Chhattisgarh Bamboo Tirth” Ceremony

A historic moment unfolded today in Kathiya village of Bemetara district as the state witnessed the grand celebration of the “Chhattisgarh Bamboo Tirth Concept Ceremony,” under which India’s tallest 140-foot bamboo tower was formally dedicated.

The spectacular event has positioned Bemetara as a new centre of national attraction.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao, and Cabinet Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel, who marked the occasion with their participation.

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai unfurled the national flag atop the 140-ft bamboo tower, calling the structure “a symbol of Chhattisgarh’s tradition, craftsmanship, innovation, and vast socio-economic potential.”

He planted a bamboo sapling, urging citizens to promote environmental conservation and expand bamboo-based agriculture.

The CM also inspected bamboo product manufacturing units, factories, and processing centres at the venue, interacting with artisans and villagers to understand their livelihood prospects.

The Chief Minister said, “Chhattisgarh is carving new dimensions of development and innovation. By creating the world’s tallest bamboo tower, the state has earned a unique identity at the national level.”

He highlighted the vast opportunities emerging in bamboo-based industries, rural economy, handicrafts, agro-industry, and modern construction technology.

He added that the government is implementing large-scale employment initiatives for farmers, artisans, and youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Arun Sao, addressing the farmers, said bamboo cultivation is emerging as an ideal solution amid the challenges of climate change and water scarcity.

“Bamboo grows rapidly with minimal water, prevents soil erosion, and enhances greenery,” he said.

He noted that the Bemetara district has long suffered from water shortage and suggested that adopting bamboo along with traditional crops could double farmers’ income.

He added that bamboo-based industries are creating large-scale employment opportunities for youth.

Cabinet Minister Shri Dayaldas Baghel said bamboo cultivation and industry hold immense potential for strengthening the rural economy.

He emphasised that water scarcity is a major concern in Bemetara, and bamboo farming can serve as a profitable alternative to paddy, ensuring both water conservation and local employment generation.

He urged farmers to adopt bamboo cultivation for better income.

The event was attended by Bemetara MLA Shri Dipesh Sahu, Collector Shri Ranbir Sharma, SSP Ramkrishna Sahu, Chairman of Rajakkar Vikas Board Shri Prahlad Rajak, District President Shri Ajay Sahu, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Shri Pasha Patel, former MLA Shri Avdhesh Chandel, Shri Rajendra Sharma, along with a large gathering of farmers, sarpanches, public representatives, and local villagers.

