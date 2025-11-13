CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pledges Full Support to Chhattisgarh Athletes, Promises Reforms

Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has assured comprehensive support to athletes from Chhattisgarh, following a meeting with a delegation from the Women’s Self-Defence Organisation during the Jandarshan at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The delegation submitted a memorandum seeking assistance for players excelling in karate, wrestling, and taekwondo at national and international levels. They requested voluntary grants, modern training facilities, and timely incentives to help emerging athletes enhance their performance.

Highlighting their achievements, the athletes informed the Chief Minister that they have represented Chhattisgarh in multiple competitions across India and abroad, and emphasised the need for updated equipment and improved training infrastructure to maintain and elevate the state’s competitive presence.

Appreciating the athletes’ dedication, CM Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the government is committed to promoting “equal opportunity and transparent sports development.” He assured that the demands presented would be positively considered and promised “every possible cooperation” to help Chhattisgarh’s players achieve greater success on national and international stages.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the state’s sporting ecosystem through enhanced infrastructure and athlete-centric policies, emphasising “inclusive and youth-focused progress” aligned with Chhattisgarh’s overall development goals.

