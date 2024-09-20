Bengal Doctors End 41-Day Strike, Hold Back On Full Services Pending Security

Junior doctors in West Bengal have called off their protest over the rape and murder of a colleague at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College, stating they will return to work from Saturday but with limitations. They announced they will not participate in OPD services or elective surgeries until the state government guarantees their safety.
This announcement comes after the state government accepted most of their demands amid severe floods in south Bengal, where healthcare services are crucial. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been overseeing flood-hit areas, while Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi attended the doctors' final meeting on Wednesday, addressing security concerns.
The state government has issued detailed instructions to improve safety, including the availability of duty rooms and washrooms, installation of CCTVs, deployment of police and women security personnel, night-time mobile police surveillance, a central helpline, and panic buttons. Additionally, an audit of security at all government hospitals has been ordered.
Despite this, the doctors emphasized that the protest is not entirely over. A representative warned, "If needed, we will begin cease-work again," reaffirming that the legal fight for justice and the demand for a swift resolution to the case will continue. The doctors plan to mark the conclusion of this phase of their protest with a march to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office.
The 41-day standoff with the government began to ease on Monday after the doctors met with Chief Minister Banerjee, following three unsuccessful attempts. As a result of the meeting, Banerjee removed the Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal and two senior health department officials. However, the doctors continue to push for the removal of the health secretary.
"I know they say they will discuss and then decide on lifting the ceasework. But I have requested them to do so, citing the condition of patients, especially in view of the floods in some of the districts," Banerjee said following the meeting.
The doctors had termed the meeting a "partial success," stating that the government was conceding in response to the widespread protests, which were supported by large sections of Kolkata’s residents.
The protests erupted after the 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered at the hospital on August 9. Sanjoy Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer stationed at the hospital, is the prime suspect.
The protests quickly spread from the hospital to civil society, creating a prolonged standoff with the state government. The situation was further aggravated by a police investigation that raised numerous concerns, allegations of a forced cremation against the family's wishes, and claims that an officer offered the family money to bury the case. That officer has since been removed.
The controversy also led to the resignation of the hospital’s principal, Sandip Ghosh, followed by his transfer hours later due to public pressure.
The crime, and the subsequent handling of the investigation, sparked nationwide protests, calling for justice for the slain doctor and increased security measures for healthcare workers.