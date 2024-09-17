SC to Resume Hearing on RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder Amid Protests

The Supreme Court is set to resume its suo motu hearing on Tuesday regarding the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case following the Calcutta High Court's directive, will submit a confidential status report on its investigation progress to the court.
The case has sparked widespread protests by junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding justice for their colleague. The CBI is also probing the role of former principal Sandip Ghosh and others for alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.
The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), represented by senior lawyer Indira Jaising, will be part of the Supreme Court proceedings. Jaising is known for her efforts in advocating live-streaming of court proceedings, which has been supported by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. Additionally, senior counsel Karuna Nandi and Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay will represent the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, supporting the junior doctors' protest. The state government will be represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.
In a previous hearing on September 9, the Supreme Court urged the protesting junior doctors to resume work by the next day, promising protection from adverse state actions. However, the junior doctors defied the directive, continuing their strike until their demands, including enhanced security measures and accountability for hospital management, are addressed.
Protests escalated as junior doctors marched towards Swasthya Bhavan, resulting in a standoff with the government over talks. A key demand was for live-streaming the discussions with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which eventually led to a compromise on Monday night. Early Tuesday, the talks concluded after the government’s final attempt to break the deadlock.
Despite the government's claims that over 7 lakh out-patient services have been disrupted, the junior doctors remain firm in their demands. The protesters celebrated the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and senior health officials as a "moral victory." However, they vowed to continue their strike until the promises made by Banerjee materialize.
The Supreme Court has directed the West Bengal government to ensure the safety of doctors and restore their confidence. In response, the state has introduced increased security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, to be funded by the state government.