SC to Resume Hearing on RG Kar Doctor's Rape-Murder Amid Protests

The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Forum (WBJDF), represented by senior lawyer Indira Jaising, will be part of the Supreme Court proceedings. Jaising is known for her efforts in advocating live-streaming of court proceedings, which has been supported by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. Additionally, senior counsel Karuna Nandi and Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay will represent the Joint Platform of Doctors, West Bengal, supporting the junior doctors' protest. The state government will be represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal.