Bengali Actress Arrested for Alleged Pickpocketing

Bengali actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly pickpocketing at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2022.

According to sources, police officials of the Bidhan Nagar Police Station who were on duty at the book fair got suspicious after they saw Dutta throwing a purse into a dustbin at the venue.

The incident took place on Saturday night.

After police interrogation and upon searching Rupa’s bag, a sum of Rupees 75,000 has been allegedly recovered. Many other money bags were also recovered from her possession.

In 2020, Rupa Dutta had wrongly accused director-producer Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. It turned out that Rupa was conversing with another man with the same first name as Anurag.

