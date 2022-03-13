Indian Embassy in Ukraine to be Temporarily Relocated to Poland

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-hit country.
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi taking to twitter said, "In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland”.
According to the ministry, the situation will be reassessed in light of further developments.
Nine people were killed and 57 were injured at Lviv military base on Sunday.
On the other hand, Russian forces launched a missile attack on a large Ukrainian military facility near the Polish border today.
Also Read: PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet, Reviews Security Preparedness