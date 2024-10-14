Two IndiGo Flights From Mumbai Diverted Following Bomb Threats

In a series of unsettling events, two IndiGo flights were diverted on October 14, following a bomb threat.
The flights, 6E 56 from Mumbai to Jeddah and 6E 1275 heading to Muscat, were directed to a remote bay at the airport for immediate security checks.
Airline officials acted swiftly, adhering to standard procedures to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board.
An IndiGo representative confirmed that all necessary precautions were taken, stating, “As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.”
This incident came shortly after an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York, AI119, was diverted to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi due to a bomb threat.
Initially bound for John F. Kennedy International Airport, the aircraft was rerouted to Delhi after receiving the threat, prompting safety concerns. According to reports, all passengers disembarked safely upon arrival in Delhi and were moved to the terminal.
A senior police official confirmed that the Air India flight is currently stationed at IGI Airport, with all standard safety protocols being diligently followed. "The safety of the passengers and crew on board is our top priority," the official stated.
Adding to the tense atmosphere, a bomb threat was discovered on a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight carrying 169 passengers, including a government minister and a high court judge, on the previous day, October 13.
CISF personnel conducted thorough inspections of both the aircraft and its passengers before the flight was cleared to depart for Chennai at approximately 6 PM. Airline authorities have since filed a complaint with the Peelamedu police, and fortunately, no casualties were reported.
As investigations into these incidents continue, airlines are enhancing security measures to ensure the safety of all passengers.