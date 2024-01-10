Bengaluru CEO Arrested For Murdering Toddler Son In Goa; Grisly Details Emerge

North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan reported that upon receiving information about the bloodstain around 11 am, a police team rushed to the hotel and scrutinized CCTV footage, revealing Suchana leaving the service apartment without her son. Inspector Naik contacted the taxi driver, instructing him to put Suchana on the phone. When questioned about her son's whereabouts, Suchana claimed to have left him at a friend's house in Fatorda. However, the provided friend's address turned out to be falsified.