Minor Death Case: Darrang SP, Additional SP, Dhula PS OC Suspended

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the immediate suspension of Rajmohan Ray, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and Officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station over allegations of mishandling a case of unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl at the residence of Krishna Kamal Baruah in Darrang’s Dhula on June 11.
The Chief Minister's order came on the backdrop of his visit to the Dhekiajuli residence of the deceased on Friday.
Accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, CM Sarma interacted with the relatives of the deceased and inquired about the allegations they were leveled against the Darrang Police.
It has also been alleged that the police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting of photographic and video graphic evidence of the incident. It has been further alleged that the OC of the Dhula Police Station had put pressure on the family members of the deceased to not file a written complaint on the unnatural death.
Considering the gravity of the above allegations, the Chief Minister asked the DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for thorough investigation into the incident. Two of the three members of the SIT shall be females, as per the Chief Minister's order.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also issued instructions to concerned officials to get a house constructed for the family of the deceased under a government scheme. He also ordered the Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) to take necessary measures for inclusion of the family of the deceased under the Orunodoi scheme.