Minor Death Case: Darrang SP, Additional SP, Dhula PS OC Suspended

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the immediate suspension of Rajmohan Ray, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and Officer in-charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station over allegations of mishandling a case of unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl at the residence of Krishna Kamal Baruah in Darrang’s Dhula on June 11.

The Chief Minister's order came on the backdrop of his visit to the Dhekiajuli residence of the deceased on Friday.

Accompanied by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, CM Sarma interacted with the relatives of the deceased and inquired about the allegations they were leveled against the Darrang Police.