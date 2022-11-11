Bengaluru: PM Modi Inaugurates Terminal 2 Of Kempegowda Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely.

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore annually.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of 'Naurasa' unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos," the PMO said.