Bengaluru Witnesses ‘Zero Shadow Day’ Today

Bengaluru city in Karnataka is witnessing ‘Zero Shadow Day’ on Tuesday afternoon which is a celestial phenomenon wherein vertical objects wouldn’t have any shadow for a brief period of time in the area.

According to reports, the Zero Shadow Day took place around 12.17 pm in Bengaluru. During this time, the sun is exactly overhead.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in a statement said, “Zero Shadow Day occurs when the Sun will be directly overhead at local noon, and hence any vertical object will cast no shadow. This happens for places between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn, and is on 25 April (and 18 August) for Bengaluru.”

“To celebrate this, we are organising a public talk followed by hands-on activities to demonstrate the Zero Shadow Day at our campus. The latter will involve observing the effect of the changing shadow length of objects as well as measuring the length of the shadow by the visiting public. We will also be coordinating with a school at a different location to collaboratively measure the Earth's diameter. The moment of zero shadow when the Sun is directly overhead in Bengaluru, i.e., local noon, is at 12:17 afternoon,” the statement added.