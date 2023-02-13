PM Modi Inaugurates Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on Monday.

The Gurukul formation during the fly past at the inaugural ceremony was led by Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

The theme of Aero India 2023 is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ and the five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

The event will help to integrate domestic Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups in the global supply chain in order to attract foreign investments including partnerships for co-development and co-production.

Over 80 countries participated at the mega air show and ministers of around 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in it.