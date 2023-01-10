Bengaluru Woman, Infant Killed In Metro Pillar Collapse

A woman along with her toddler were killed after an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The woman's husband and daughter were hospitalised following the incident with injuries.

In light of the incident, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has issued notices to the contractors and engineers concerned in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in the city, and said that an internal technical team would investigate the matter.

"Notices are being issued to the contractor and the concerned Engineers. 11Sc will be requested to investigate and provide a report. An internal technical team will also investigate the matter," a release said.

The Corporation said that support money would be given to the family of the deceased.

"Cost of treatment of injured persons & support of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to the family of deceased," it said.

BMRCL said that it stands with the distressed family.

"A lady and a boy child was injured and they were immediately rushed to the Altius nearby hospital for treatment and unfortunately their lives could not be saved. BMRCL is deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident and stand with the distressed family," the release said.

Earlier today, the father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident on Tuesday alleged that the contractor in charge of the Metro pillar construction in Bengaluru, where the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar claimed two lives.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayakumar, father-in-law of the woman who died in the incident, demanded the construction work to be stopped immediately.