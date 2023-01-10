Go First Flight Takes Off From Bengaluru Leaving Over 50 Passengers Behind

In a major goof-up, a Go First flight from Bengaluru to Delhi took off early Monday leaving over 50 passengers behind in a bus on the tarmac.

After the incident drew sharp reactions on Twitter, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that it is "looking into the matter".

Many of Twitter users, who introduced themselves as passengers, slammed the airline calling it a “most horrifying experience”.

One of the passengers said that the 6.20 am flight took off as more than 50 passengers on one of the two airline buses were “left on ground”.

“Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence,” another user wrote.

A flyer also put the number of passengers “left on the runway” at 60 and said their boarding passes were scanned at gate number 25.

Meanwhile, the airline, under its official handle, extended apologies to the passengers and sought their details but did not offer an explanation regarding the alleged incident.

According to reports, the passengers were later accommodated on a flight that left after four hours, around 10 am.

"We have sought a report from the airline and appropriate action shall be taken," a DGCA official said.