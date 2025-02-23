Beyond Devotion: How Maha Kumbh 2025 is Shaping the Future of Spiritual Travel

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not just a religious gathering but a monumental event shaping India’s spiritual tourism. Held once in 144 years, the grand festival is drawing millions of pilgrims, seekers, and tourists, offering a unique blend of devotion, tradition, and cultural vibrancy.

Advertisment

How Maha Kumbh is Transforming Spiritual Tourism

Dr. Vikram Kamat, chairman and MD of The VITS Kamats Group, describes the event as a game-changer. “Earlier, spiritual tourism was primarily for the elderly. The 2025 Maha Kumbh has attracted younger generations, forging a lifelong bond with India’s spiritual traditions,” he said. Improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and digital access have made the event more inclusive and accessible to a wider audience.

Harish Khatri, founder and MD of India Assist, highlighted how Maha Kumbh has evolved beyond a pilgrimage to become a structured, technologically advanced experience. “With real-time assistance, emergency services, guided tours, and language support, the event now offers an unprecedented level of convenience, especially for international visitors,” he noted.

Ritwik Khare, founder and CEO of ELIVAAS, pointed out that Maha Kumbh strikes a balance between tradition and innovation. “Live-streamed ceremonies, mobile booking platforms, and curated hospitality experiences make spirituality more accessible than ever,” he said.

Jatinder Paul Singh, co-founder and CEO of Viacation, emphasized the event’s improved infrastructure. “From better roads and eco-friendly accommodations to meditation retreats, this Maha Kumbh has set new standards for managing spiritual tourism,” he said.

Economic and Global Impact of Maha Kumbh

Beyond its religious significance, Maha Kumbh is expected to generate ₹2 lakh crore in direct revenue, contributing over 1% to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP. With an investment of ₹7,500 crore in infrastructure, the event has created thousands of jobs and transformed Prayagraj into a world-class pilgrimage destination.

Dr. Kamat highlighted its global significance, stating, “The scale of Maha Kumbh has set a precedent for other religious events worldwide. Many countries are now studying how faith and large-scale tourism infrastructure can coexist.” Experts agree that India’s spiritual heritage is becoming a global attraction, drawing curious travelers from across the world.

Rise of Spiritual Tourism in India

Maha Kumbh is just one part of India’s growing spiritual tourism sector. Harish Khatri noted a surge in international interest in India’s spiritual destinations. “Maha Kumbh acts as a gateway, drawing travelers to Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Bodh Gaya. With improved digital platforms and guided tours, navigating these experiences has become easier,” he said.

Search trends from 2022-23 reflect this growing interest. Searches for Ayodhya increased by 585%, Ujjain by 359%, and Badrinath by 343%.

Ritwik Khare emphasized that spiritual tourism is not just about visiting religious sites but about transformation. “The hospitality sector plays a crucial role in ensuring immersive experiences. When someone embarks on a spiritual journey, every aspect—from accommodation to food—should complement that journey,” he said.

Jatinder Paul Singh pointed out that the pandemic accelerated the demand for spiritual experiences. “Varanasi, Rishikesh, and Dharamshala have seen a rise in visitors seeking not just a trip, but a transformational journey blending culture, mindfulness, and adventure,” he said.

Government data supports this trend. Religious tourism in India surged from 677 million visitors in 2021 to 1,439 million in 2022, generating $16.2 billion (₹1.34 lakh crore) in revenue. By 2028, India’s spiritual tourism market is projected to be worth $59 billion, creating over 100 million jobs by 2030.

Indians Exploring Spiritual Tourism Abroad

While India remains a global hub for spiritual tourism, Indians are also seeking spiritual experiences abroad.

For Indian Muslims, Mecca and Medina remain primary pilgrimage sites. Among Hindus, Sri Lanka’s Ramayana Trail is gaining popularity, offering a guided journey through 20 locations linked to the Ramayana. The Sri Lankan government’s visa-free policy for Indians and special tour packages by SriLankan Airlines has boosted travel. Between October 2023 and March 2024, 60-70% of tourists in Sri Lanka were Ramayana Trail visitors.

Countries like Thailand, Nepal, and Japan attract Indian travellers for their Buddhist and Zen heritage. Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, is a major pilgrimage site, while Tibet’s Mount Kailash remains a spiritual destination despite its challenging terrain.

Bali has also emerged as a preferred destination for its blend of Hindu traditions, scenic temples, and meditation retreats. Additionally, Jerusalem in Israel, with its sacred sites across religions, is drawing Indian travellers interested in interfaith spiritual experiences.

This trend reflects the evolving mindset of Indian travellers, who are increasingly seeking spiritual journeys beyond their homeland, enriching their global spiritual perspective.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh: CM Sarma, Family Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam