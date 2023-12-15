Bhajanlal Sharma Sworn In As New Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari & Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

His name was chosen during a meeting held at the party's state headquarters on Tuesday, with the presence of BJP central observer Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and two co-observers - national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

The BJP achieved a significant victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections, securing 115 out of 199 seats. This resulted in the removal of the existing Ashok Gehlot government, with the Congress winning 69 seats.