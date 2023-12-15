National

Bhajanlal Sharma Sworn In As New Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari & Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the presence of Prime Minsiter Modi and other senior leaders in Jaipur.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan on Friday.

On the other hand, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

Bhajanlal Sharma was serving as an MLA for the first time Sanganer assembly seat. Before this, he held the position of Mahamantri in the Rajasthan BJP.

His name was chosen during a meeting held at the party's state headquarters on Tuesday, with the presence of BJP central observer Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and two co-observers - national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

The BJP achieved a significant victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections, securing 115 out of 199 seats. This resulted in the removal of the existing Ashok Gehlot government, with the Congress winning 69 seats.

