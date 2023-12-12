First-Time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma To Be New Rajasthan CM

Nine days following a resounding win in Rajasthan, the BJP resolved the uncertainty on Tuesday by appointing Bhajan Lal Sharma as the new Chief Minister of the arid state.
The name was chosen during a meeting held at the party's state headquarters, with the presence of BJP central observer Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and two co-observers - national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
Surprisingly, Bhajan Lal Sharma is serving as an MLA for the first time from the Sanganer assembly seat. Prior to this, he held the position of Mahamantri in the Rajasthan BJP.
The potential candidates for the chief minister's post in Rajasthan, a state recently won by the BJP, include former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Ashwini Vaishnaw. As the day progressed, other names such as Kailash Chaudhary, Diya Kumari, and Anita Bhadel also emerged as contenders.
The BJP achieved a significant victory in the recent Rajasthan assembly elections, securing 115 out of 199 seats. This resulted in the removal of the existing Ashok Gehlot government, with the Congress winning 69 seats.